Anti-CAA protests: Two shops sealed as UP govt starts to recover damages

In a first, the Lucknow administration on Tuesday sealed two shops as part of its drive to recover damages for destruction of public and private properties during the protests held on December 19 against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens.

Lucknow (Sadar) Tehsildar Shambhu Sharan Singh said a garment store called NY Fashion Centre and a junk shop in the Hasanganj police station area were sealed “in view of the order passed ADM (Transgomti) Vishwa Bhushan Mishra on February 13, 2020”.

The junk shop’s owner, Maahenoor Choudhary, and the garment shop’s assistant store manager Dharamveer Singh are among the 13 whom Mishra had ordered to pay Rs 21.76 lakh within 30 days for the destruction of properties in the Hasanganj police station area. Failure to pay would result in the attachment of properties, the order had warned.

Tehsildar Singh said, “If the people can pay for the damages now, we will remove the seal from the properties. From tomorrow, we are going to attach more properties for other defaulters as well.”

Initially, 57 people across four police stations were served notices for recovery of Rs 1.55-crore in damages. In March, their photographs and addresses were displayed on hoardings. Congress leader and social activist Sadaf Jafar (44), retired IPS officer SR Darapuri (77), and activist Mohammad Shoaib (73) were on the list.

On March 10, the Lucknow administration said 13 of the 57 would have to pay 10 per cent extra within a week, or face jail.

Following a suggestion from the Allahabad High Court amid the pandemic, the Lucknow administration, on March 20, stopped all coercive actions such as the attachment of properties and arrests to recover the damages.

