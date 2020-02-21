Student raises pro-Pak slogans, Asaduddin Owaisi disowns her remarks

Ruckus erupted after a woman shouted ‘Pakistan zindabad’ at a protest rally against CAA and NRC in Bengaluru where Asaduddin Owaisi was present. (ANI) Ruckus erupted after a woman shouted ‘Pakistan zindabad’ at a protest rally against CAA and NRC in Bengaluru where Asaduddin Owaisi was present. (ANI)

Bengaluru police on Thursday filed a case of sedition against a student activist who allegedly raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans at a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) attended by AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Amulya Leona, a student of a south Bengaluru college, raised the slogan on the stage of an anti-CAA protest at Freedom Park, Bengaluru. After she raised the slogan a few times, the organisers snatched the microphone from her.

Soon after the slogans were raised and Leona was detained, AIMIM chief Owaisi addressed the rally. “My dear friends and elders, we have no connection with the words uttered here. We have no connection with this — neither me nor my party have any connection to this. As long as we are alive we will shout the slogan of Bharat Zindabad. We have no connection with Pakistan and will never have.”

The state BJP and Congress called for legal action.

State BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said in a statement, “Today at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, a young woman by the name Amulya Leona shouted pro-Pakistan slogans and behaved in an anti-national manner. The police must take action.’’

In its Twitter official handle, the state BJP unit said: “Anti-CAA activist Amulya Leona shouts Pakistan Zindabad in the presence of AIMIM Chief at Bengaluru. Truth is that protests against CAA are a joint venture between Pakistan & Anti-National Forces led by @INCIndia. Those who support Pakistan should go there forever.”

The state Congress unit, too, condemned the incident on social media and called for legal action.

The incident took place at a time when a video of former AIMIM legislator from Maharashtra Waris Pathan addressing an anti-CAA rally is doing the rounds on social media. Speaking at Kalaburagi region of Karnataka recently, he purportedly said, “…Ikattha hoke chalna padega, azadi leni padegi aur jo cheez mangne se nahin milti, usko chhin ke lena padega yeh bhi yaad rakhna…humko bola ma-behno ko aage bhej diya…abhi toh sirf sherniya bahar nikli hain aur tumhare paseene chhoot gaye, samajh lo agar hum log saath mein aa gaye toh kya hoga, 15 crore hain lekin 100 ke upar bhari hain, yaad rakh lena yeh baat (We have to take freedom, and when you don’t get something by asking for it, you have to snatch it…they said we put the women in front…only the tigresses came out and you have started sweating…imagine what would happen if all of us came along…we are 15 crore but weigh heavy on 100 crore).”

Slamming the remarks, the BJP’s Karnataka unit tweeted, “Hiding behind children and women, legends are seeking ‘Azadi.’ What more Azadi do they want? Aren’t they enjoying every kind of Azadi since 1947? Waris Pathan and other leaders of AIMIM should come out of their Aurangzeb’s World. These threats don’t work in NewIndia.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.