Anti-CAA protests: Seized blankets from protest site in legal manner, says Lucknow Police

A policeman with a blanket during a protest in Lucknow on Saturday night. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) A policeman with a blanket during a protest in Lucknow on Saturday night. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

After a group of women protesting against the new citizenship law and proposed NRC in Old Lucknow area alleged that police took away their blankets on Saturday night, police on Sunday said the blankets were seized in a “legal manner” to avoid any law and order problem.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against unidentified people for “violating Section 144 of the CrPC”. Police termed the sit-in illegal, saying no protest was allowed in Ghantaghar as per Allahabad High Court’s order.

A statement issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow) Vikas Chandra Tripathi said that the blankets were removed as some organisations were trying to distribute them as a result of which even those who were not a part of the protest came to take the blankets.

“During the illegal protest at Ghantaghar park (in Old Lucknow), some people were trying to make a temporary barricading with ropes and sticks and were spreading sheets. They were stopped from doing so. Members of some organisations brought blankets and were distributing them. As a result, several people who were not part of the protest came in large numbers to take the blankets. Police then removed those people and the blankets from the spot. The blankets have been seized in a legal manner.”

At Ghanta Ghar in Lucknow on Saturday (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav) At Ghanta Ghar in Lucknow on Saturday (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Lucknow Police also urged people not to spread rumours.

Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey dismissed the allegations levelled by the protesters.

On Saturday night, the protesters had alleged that the previous day, police tried to force them to leave by pouring water on the bonfires. They further alleged that on Saturday night, they came and snatched their blankets, food items and floor sheets. It was also alleged that police cut the electricity supply at Ghantaghar and locked the nearby public toilet.

On Sunday, the protests at Ghantaghar continued for the third day, with the number of protesters swelling.

Heavy force had been deployed in the area and personnel of Rapid Action Force are also present.

