Anti-CAA protests: Sadaf, Darapuri among 28 told to pay Rs 63 lakh as damage to property

CONGRESS LEADER and social activist Sadaf Jafar (44), retired IPS officer S R Darapuri (77) and activist Mohammad Shoaib (73) are among 28 people who have been asked to pay more than Rs 63 lakh as recovery for damage to public and government properties during the anti-CAA protests at Parivartan crossing in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on December 19 last year.

While Shoaib and Darapuri claim they were under house arrest when the violence took place and that the recovery order is “baseless”, Sadaf and other activists had earlier said there was “no evidence” linking them to the violence.

On Monday, Lucknow Additional District Magistrate (East) K P Singh issued an order for recovery of the amount within 30 days, failing which the administration will initiate legal procedure to attach their properties.

A total of 46 people were booked in connection with violence at Parivartan crossing. Police had initially registered an FIR against 42 people at Hazratganj police station and later claimed that the role of Darapuri, Shoaib, Deepak Kabir and Sadaf Jafar had come to light during investigation. They were all arrested and jailed hours after the violence.

Later, on the basis of a report sent by the police, which was claimed to be based on evidence, the Lucknow district administration issued notices to all the 46 people, seeking explanation on why recovery should not be sought from them for damage to property.

“Under the new commissionerate system, the police have magisterial power so they have been asked to ensure that recovery is done from the accused,” said ADM (East) K P Singh.

Shoaib said, “I was under house arrest when the violence occurred. Policemen took me from the house and later booked me in the case. If the district administration still moves to attach my properties, I will move the High Court.”

Darapuri said, “I filed a reply against earlier notice informing that I was under house arrest when the incident took place so I could not have been involved in the violence. The district administration has so far not informed me what final order on recovery has been passed.”

Sadaf Jafar said she will approach the court.

