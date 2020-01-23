Anti-CAA protests: Minister Sanjeev Balyan has ‘only one cure’ for Jamia, JNU students

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan Thursday said he has the “right cure” for students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia — both universities have seen protests recently for different reasons. “Set aside 10 per cent seats in the universities for people from western Uttar Pradesh and everything will be cured,” he said in a video released by news agency ANI.

Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Balyan the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying said, “I request Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Those at JNU and Jamia who shout anti-national slogans, there is only one cure for them. Have 10 per cent quota from western UP…everyone will be cured and nothing else will be needed.”

Balyan was addressing a pro-CAA rally in Meerut. He said that after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed, there were attempts to create unrest in western Uttar Pradesh. “Where did these people come from? Why did they come out on the streets?” Balyan asked.

“This Act is about giving citizenship and not taking it away,” he said and added that as compared to JNU and Jamia, there are more students in Meerut College who support the law.

