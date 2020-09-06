Anti-caa protests in Mau: AIMIM leader among 5 charged under NSA

With this, the UP police have so far invoked NSA against 13 persons booked in violence that took place during CAA protest in the state. (File)

THE MAU district administration has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against five persons, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) district president Mohamad Asif alias Asif Chandan, who are lodged in jail in a case of violence that broke out in Dakshintola area during anti-CAA protests in December last year. All five are now lodged in Mau district jail.

With this, the UP police have so far invoked NSA against 13 persons booked in violence that took place during CAA protest in the state.

The Aligarh administration has invoked NSA against five persons and Bhadohi district administration invoked the Act against three including AIMIM’s Bhadohi district president Tanveer Hayat Khan. The state government did not extend the detention period of Tanveer and two others in March and all three were released from jail. Apart from AIMIM’s Mohamad Asif, the Mau district administration has invoked NSA against AIMIM’s district president Mohamad Asif alias Asif Chandan (38), Anas (27), Wahab (38), Amir (28) and Faizan (24) on the basis of a report submitted by the

local police.

“The order by the district magistrate invoking NSA against Wahab was served to him in jail on Saturday. The order of invoking NSA against four others were served to them in jail on Friday,” said Superintendent of Police, Mau, Manoj Kumar Sonkar.

According to the Mau police, On December 16 a group of people gathered at a crossing in Dakshintola police station to give a memorandum to the administration to show their support of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia. A police officer and took the memorandum. Suddenly, a youth from the crowd pelted stone on a bus coming from Azamgarh. A panic occurred and police got busy in trying to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, a large number of people arrived at the spot and entered into violence. They vandalised shops and vehicles and also pelted stones on Dakshintola police station. Situation came under control when additional police team arrived.

Five separate FIRS were lodged in this connection at the Dakshintola police station. So far, police have arrested 72 persons in those five cases, said station house officer, Dakshintola police station, Parmanand Mishra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd