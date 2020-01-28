Anti-CAA protests: In Malegaon, a private space on the highway is public site for women’s indefinite sit-in

At the protest in Malegaon on Sunday. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty) At the protest in Malegaon on Sunday. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Rafaida Noorulhuda is 20 days away from an important exam, but the final-year MBBS student is in no mood to study. For the past six days, she has been rushing to a pandal on Old Agra Road after classes to join the town’s women in an indefinite sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“I manage to study for some time each night after returning home from the protest. Life is completely disturbed,” she says.

On January 22, after the Supreme Court declined to stay the CAA, women in Malegaon decided that protest rallies will not be enough. The same day, the Malegaon Sunni Council identified a vacant private property on the old Mumbai-Agra highway and decided to stage a protest in solidarity with the women of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

Malegaon Sunni Council president Yusuf Ilyas says on the first day, thousands of women gathered on the highway and moved to the plot after the police asked them not to obstruct traffic flow. “The plot can accommodate between 200 and 300 people, but we have a floating crowd that changes every two hours,” he says.

Ilyas estimates that close to 10,000 women are taking part in the protest between 10 am and 10 pm daily. As protesters use a microphone and loudspeaker, police have ordered them not to use the equipment after 10 pm, by which time the women return home.

Inside are protesters of all age groups, from school students to senior citizens. “All us of have left our work to sit here. No one has asked us to come. We will not leave until the CAA and the NRC (National Register of Citizens) are repealed,” says 50-year-old Zulekha Sayyad, a homemaker.

Sayyad says most of the older women fast for the duration of the 12-hour protest. “We did think of arranging food from outside but people will then say we are here only for free biryani,” she says. For those who do not fast, sons and husbands bring lunchboxes, she adds.

The council has arranged for drinking water, toilets, chairs and sofas for the elderly. “There are women who bring month-old babies and sit here for hours. A few protesters are close to 100 years old. All of them spend their own money on transport to reach here,” Ilyas says.

Another protester, who asked to be identified as Jatiya, says she had brought 10 other family members with her on January 22. “Women would never come out of their homes before in Malegaon but Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has forced us to come out. We have come here for Islam and for India,” she adds.

The council is locked in negotiations with the police to extend the protest. Malegaon Additional Superintendent of Police Sandip Ghuge says the protesters initially applied to use loudspeakers till January 25. “They have applied to renew the permission but we have not yet finalised it. Granting permission for loudspeakers depends on the number of people who gather at the site and their purpose,” he says.

On Sunday evening, the atmosphere became tense when police took away the microphone. However, it was returned after 7 pm when Ilyas went to the police station.

“Our voices are not as loud that they will disturb those sitting in Delhi,” says Tarannum Firdaus, a final-year BSc student. She adds that the microphone is used to recite prayers and speeches condemning CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR).

Firdaus also alleges that police are forcing women to call off their protest. “We have followed all the rules. We are occupying private land and not obstructing traffic. On the first day, the pandal extended several feet into the highway but we have taken it inside. We use the microphone and loudspeakers till 10 pm. We have covered the site so that women can remove their purdahs, but police still want us to leave,” she says.

Denying the allegations, Ghuge says the only objection is against the use of microphone and loudspeaker.

Protesters have claimed that representatives of the administration have not visited them so far. “It is just like at Shaheen Bagh. Modi felt a lot of sympathy for Muslim women when he criminalised triple talaq. Doesn’t he feel any sympathy now when so many of us are sitting in protest?” Sayyad asks.

