Anti-CAA protests: In Deoband, admin panel faces ‘go back’ chants from protesters

A COMMITTEE formed by the district administration to convince women sitting on protest against CAA-NRC in Deoband area of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur to call off their sit-in faced chants of “go back”. A sit-in by women has been going on at Eidgah ground under the Deoband police station for the past 11 days.

One of the committee members, Jamal Ansari, son of Municipal Chairman Zia-ud-din Ansari, said the women did not listen to the committee members. “We had gone there yesterday (Thursday) and were met with slogans of ‘go back’. The women threw their bangles at us and we had to retreat,” claimed Ansari.

“The committee, which has 11 members, was formed by the district administration and police to speak to people about CAA-NRC. We had gone there on the directions of police and district administration. The committee has some clerics, political leaders and intellectuals,” Ansari added.

Saharanpur DM A K Pandey said, “The committee is an informal one formed to convince the women to call off the protest. They had gone there but the women refused to speak to them and asked them to wear bangles that they gave the committee members.”

“A team was sent to have a conversation with them (protesters). We are trying to convince them that the Act is not going to be applied at present and that the protest can be called off. They have refused to do so. The main place of the protest is Eidgah in Deoband. We have been in constant touch with those heading the protests and will continue to have conversations to persuade them from calling it off. No strict measures will be used,” said Vidya Sagar Mishra, SP (Rural) Saharanpur.

Circle Officer, Deoband area, Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay, said, “They (members of the committee) told us that they were not heard by the women. They were asked to leave the protest site.”

The protestors have formed a panel called Murtahida Khawatin Committee for the purpose of coordination with media for disbursement of information. The committee is run by four women. “It is a matter of our children and their future. Women have come in large numbers and it is important we become a part of this resistance”, said one of the members.

