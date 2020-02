Anti-CAA protests: Four PFI members held for inciting violence in Muzaffarnagar

In December 2019, the Uttar Pradesh Police had sought a ban on the PFI after its complicity was suspected in the statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law. (Representational Image) In December 2019, the Uttar Pradesh Police had sought a ban on the PFI after its complicity was suspected in the statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law. (Representational Image)

Four members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested for allegedly inciting violence during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on December 20, 2019, police said on Monday.

Farman, Nafees, Idrish and Mursaleen were arrested on late Sunday night, SHO Anil Kapervan said.

Some pamphlets against the CAA were seized from their possession, he said.

In December 2019, the Uttar Pradesh Police had sought a ban on the PFI after its complicity was suspected in the statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.

UP Director General of Police O P Singh wrote to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a ban on the PFI after its Uttar Pradesh head, Wasim, and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence in Lucknow during anti-CAA protests.

