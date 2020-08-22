Anti-CAA protests: File documents on why bail should be cancelled, Lucknow court tells police

The four against who the police have moved an application seeking cancellation of their bail are Congress leader and activist Sadaf Jafar, Rihai Manch founder Mohammad Shoaib, Lucknow-based activist Deepak Kabir and one Shavez.

A Lucknow court has directed the police to submit documents to back their request for cancelling the bail of four persons, including three activists, in connection with the last December’s protests in the state Capital against the new citizenship law (CAA) and NRC.

The four against who the police have moved an application seeking cancellation of their bail are Congress leader and activist Sadaf Jafar, Rihai Manch founder Mohammad Shoaib, Lucknow-based activist Deepak Kabir and one Shavez.

“On Thursday, we were asked to provide the lawyers of the four accused a copy of the application moved for the cancellation of their bail. The court said they should be provided with the application along with the annexures which support the police’s request to cancel their bail. We will provide them with a copy of the annexures on September 5 — the next date of hearing,” District Government Counsel (Criminal) Manoj Tripathi said.

Jafar, Shoaib, Kabir and Shavez were summoned by the additional sessions court on Thursday after Lucknow police sought cancellation of their bail in the case lodged at Hazratganj police station. The accused have been booked for charges including for attempt to murder, rioting, damage to public property.

“We sought a copy of the application moved by the police seeking cancellation of our bail. To that, the court said it must be provided a copy of the application, which we had given. But, the court said that the annexures with the application were not complete and asked the government lawyer to file the annexures on the next date of hearing. In the application, police have said that the alleged crime committed by us was serious in nature, but we were granted bail. In the application, the police have said cases have been registered at Thakurganj police station after our bail and that we are heading the anti-CAA movement even after getting bail. They have said that we are affecting harmony in the society and the city,” activist Deepak Kabir told The Indian Express.

21 from Kanpur pay Rs 2.83L damages

Lucknow: Twenty-one people, who were issued recovery notices for the damages to properties during the anti-CAA and NRC protests in Kanpur last December, have deposited Rs 2.83 lakh to the district administration, a senior official said. This is the second instance where those who have been issued recovery notices have deposited the money. Manish Sahu

