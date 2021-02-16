Anti-CAA protests: Bijnor police get govt nod to prosecute 132 people

Across the state, 327 FIRs were lodged in connection with the anti-CAA protests and violence in December 2019. In the violence, 23 people died and 538 people, including 455 policemen, were injured.

The Uttar Pradesh government has granted the Bijnor police sanction to prosecute 132 people accused in cases of violence during anti-CAA protests in the district in 2019, an official said on Monday. The government will forward the sanction report to the court.

After completing its investigation in three cases, the police had sent a report to the government, seeking sanction to prosecute the accused. “The government has given prosecution sanction against 132 persons, who are accused in three cases registered in connection with anti-CAA protest,” said Bijnor SP Dr Dharm Veer Singh.

Across the state, 327 FIRs were lodged in connection with the anti-CAA protests and violence in December 2019. In the violence, 23 people died and 538 people, including 455 policemen, were injured.