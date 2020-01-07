Follow Us:
Anti-CAA protests: Actor-activist Sadaf Jafar, retired IPS officer Darapuri walk out of jail

"I was there along with other office party office bearers to receive them. Our party is against the CAA and against police brutality meted out to the peaceful protestors," Congress city president Mukesh Singh Chauhan said.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published: January 7, 2020 1:25:56 pm
Sadaf Jafar and S R Darapuri.

Congress spokesperson Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer S R Darapuri, arrested in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests in the Uttar Pradesh capital last month, were released from jail on Tuesday.

A local court gave them bail on Saturday but they could be released only three days later because some formalities could not be completed, sources said.

Congress city president Mukesh Singh Chauhan told PTI that both walked out of jail at about 10 am.

“I was there along with other office party office bearers to receive them. Our party is against the CAA and against police brutality meted out to the peaceful protestors,” he said.

Sadaf was arrested on Dec 19 and Darapuri the next day.

