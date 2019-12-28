Anti-CAA protesters disrupt Indian History Congress attended by Kerala Governor

A protester holds a placard at the Indian History Congress. A protester holds a placard at the Indian History Congress.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday was met with anti-CAA protests at the inaugural ceremony of the 80th Indian History Congress in Kannur.

Several delegates at the gathering raised slogans and held placards against Governor Arif for backing the new citizenship law.

The Governor had stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) fulfilled a promise made by Gandhi and Nehru to the non-Muslims who were left in Pakistan after partition.

Earlier this week, the Kerala Congress rescinded Arif’s invitation to a commemoration event in the memory of former Chief Minister K Karunakaran for his views on the new Act.

Security officials detain a protester at the Indian History Congress. Security officials detain a protester at the Indian History Congress.

On Monday, Khan tweeted the communication from the office of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala asking him to keep away from the event. “Our democracy allows freedom of speech and right to dissent and protest peacefully. But democracy requires room for debate as well. We may firmly adhere to our views, but need not shut the door to opinions different from ours,” Khan added in another tweet.

“However, I have respect for all who differ with me and I again extend an invitation to them to Raj Bhavan for discussion…,” he said in the third tweet.

