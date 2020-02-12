Anti-CAA play at Karnataka school: Order on bail pleas of arrested women on Feb 14

The advocates for the women argued that the line “Hum kagaz nahi dikhayenge’’ delivered by the 11-year-old child would amount to causing “disapprobation” and not “disaffection”. (File) The advocates for the women argued that the line “Hum kagaz nahi dikhayenge’’ delivered by the 11-year-old child would amount to causing “disapprobation” and not “disaffection”. (File)

The order on bail pleas of two women, who were arrested on charges of sedition over an anti-CAA play staged at a school in Karnataka’s Bidar district, will be delivered by a local court on February 14. The headmistress of Shaheen Primary School and the mother of a 11-year-old child were arrested on January 30.

During the hearing before principal sessions judge, Managoli Premavati Mallikarjuna, senior advocate B T Venkatesh, who appeared for the two arrested women, argued that the case did not involve sedition as defined by section 124 A of IPC. He said dialogues in the play were not intended to cause disaffection or trigger violence against the government and were merely an expression of protest which is safeguarded by the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 of the Constitution.

The advocates for the women argued that the line “Hum kagaz nahi dikhayenge’’ delivered by the 11-year-old child would amount to causing “disapprobation” and not “disaffection”.

The advocates argued that there is a fine balance between freedom of speech and expression and sedition, and that the sedition law in the IPC states that disapprobation — like remarks expressing disapproval of government measures with a view to get them altered without inciting hatred, contempt or disaffection — does not amount to sedition.

The sedition law cannot be applied to the play which lasted barely three minutes — and the dialogues deemed as seditious lasted barely a minute — and was staged by children aged 9 to 12 in a school hall in front of their parents and not at a public gathering, the advocates argued.

“We have argued that the case is one of persecution and not prosecution. It is a politically motivated case to bring disrepute to the institution,’’ senior advocate Venkatesh said.

On behalf of the arrested mother of a student, the advocates argued that she must be released on bail at the earliest to look after her child who is being looked after by a neighbour since she was arrested.

The public prosecutor read out the entire play which has been deemed seditious and argued that the sedition law under the IPC can be applied to the case.

