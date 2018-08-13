Anti-BJP alliance in Uttar Pradesh failed in 2017, will fail again: BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (second from right) with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Meerut Sunday. (Source: PTI photo) BJP chief Amit Shah (second from right) with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Meerut Sunday. (Source: PTI photo)

Months after the SP-BSP alliance defeated the BJP in bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and the two parties started exploring the possibilities of a grand alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP president Amit Shah said on Sunday said that such an alliance had failed in the 2017 UP Assembly polls and the BJP will again win in the general election next year.

Shah addressed BJP leaders at the party’s state executive meeting in Meerut.

According to sources, he referred to the alliance of SP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and said that an atmosphere was created then by speaking much about that alliance, but the result came in favour of the BJP, and the same would be the result in 2019.

Shah said people are speculating on the results by adding up the votes, but that will not work against the BJP if its workers stand with the party strongly, the sources said. The sources said Shah had claimed that the BJP will win not less than 73 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 election. BJP and it’s ally Apna Dal had together won 73 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014.

Apparently referring to the BJP’s defeat against the SP-RLD alliance in the Kairana parliamentary bypolls, Shah said the bypoll in western UP was tough, but still the difference in vote share was only about 5 per cent. He said that the difference will get covered when people will have to vote for electing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again in 2019. He set the target of at least 51 per cent votes for the BJP in the 2019 election.

Read | BJP State working committee meet: BJP charts course to reach out to Dalits, OBCs

On frequent complaints by partyworkers that their issues were not being addressed by the BJP government and the organisation, Shah compared BJP workers with those of SP and BSP and said that the SP leadership worked for one caste and the BSP for another, but BJP workers worked for the nation, sources said.

The sources added that Shah asked party workers to “weaken” opposition parties by “wooing” their workers into the BJP. He said that the NDA’s win in 2019 will end the “politics of dynasty and appeasement”, said sources.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav said the government will give the status of “sharnarthi” (refugees) to Hindus, Sikh, Parsi and communities who are in minority in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they come to India because of religious atrocities in these countries.

He also said the party was in support of the National Register of Citizens exercise in Assam.

BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey told the reporters that the BJP will aim to win more than 73 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 election and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the face of the campaign. Pandey said BSP chief Mayawati had done nothing for the Dalits and work in the interest of the community had been done by the Narendra Modi government.

The BJP state executive also passed a resolution, congratulating Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring a successful and peaceful Kanwar Yatra.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App