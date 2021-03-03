Anti-Azad protest in Jammu, Cong says free to raise voice

TWO DAYS after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a group of Congress workers held a demonstration against him in Jammu and burnt his effigy on Tuesday. Hours later, the Congress said that the people, just as Azad, have a free right to raise their voice about what they think.

The Congress also supported West Bengal party unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who had come under attack from senior leader Anand Sharma for the party’s association with the ISF, saying the whole idea of a larger front in Bengal was to give the BJP a tough fight.

On the burning of Azad’s effigy, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said in Delhi: “I am surprised that you are asking me this question. In a free country, you did not question the right of Azad to say what he did or the right of others to say what they did…”

“This is a democratic process. How can you question the right of people, who may either misunderstand his statement or not like his statement to raise their voice? Just like he has the right to protest, we have a right to protest, you have a right to protest, I have a right to protest… so what is the contradiction, I don’t understand,” he said.

Earlier, in Jammu, Congress workers led by PCC general secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary held a demonstration against Azad outside the Exhibition Ground and demanded action against him. Soon after the demonstration ended, Azad loyalists also held a demonstration at the same place, demanding action against Shahnawaz. On the Bengal alliance, Singhvi said the Congress got the seats it had asked for in the alliance. “Secondly, a large front, a secular front has been created mainly to combat the BJP. Now, if one of the parties of that front the CPM decides to give some seats out of its own quota to what is called as the ISF, I think, the perspective is very different.”

Inputs from ENS, Jammu