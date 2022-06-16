Your Daily Wrap: Anti-‘Agnipath’ stir turns violent, SC seeks UP govt’s reply on demolitions; and more

◾ Protests against ‘Agnipath’, the central government’s recruitment plan for armed forces, turned violent in several parts of the country today. In Bihar, aspirants set a train coach on fire, vandalised shops, and blocked rail and road traffic. Meanwhile, internet and SMS services were suspended in Haryana’s Palwal. In Jammu, protesters first blocked the busy Tawi bridge and raised slogans against the government and then marched towards the recruitment office at the B C Road. The police resorted to lathicharge.

◾ As the stir intensified, the Congress party asked the government to keep the scheme in “abeyance” and hold “wide consultations” with serving and retired officers arguing that the scheme seems to be “poorly conceived” and “hastily drawn up”.

◾ If job aspirants staged protests against the soldiers recruitment scheme, the Congress party intensified its demonstrations over the manhandling of several of its parliamentarians during the course of their protest against the summoning of Rahul Gandhi in the alleged National Herald money laundering case. In Delhi, a delegation of top Congress leaders was escorted by the Delhi Police to meet the Lieutenant Governor after the party launched a protest outside the LG’s residence. The party lawmakers also approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu seeking their intervention. But even as the Congress hit out at the Modi government, its former MP Renuka Chowdhury created a stir online after she was seen holding a policeman by his collar during a face-off with law-enforcement officials in Hyderabad.

◾ For eight years now, the Congress has been groping in the dark on issues to mobilise its cadres and more importantly, to mobilise the masses against the ruling party. And yet, the summons to Rahul Gandhi by the ED seems to have galvanised its top leadership into action. While it decries the ED inquiry as political vendetta, its own actions appear too theatrical to be politically relevant. But the protests appear as an attempt to upscale Rahul Gandhi’s image, writes Suhas Palshikar.

◾ Observing that due process must be followed while carrying out demolitions of illegal constructions, the Supreme Court today sought the response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind against the demolition of private properties in the state.The court fixed June 21 to hear the application next and asked the state to file its objections in the meanwhile. The bench did not pass any interim order staying demolitions but remarked orally that since notice has been issued in the matter, “must make sure that nothing untoward happens in the meanwhile”.

◾ The Reserve Bank of India has lifted restrictions on Mastercard that it had imposed last year for failing to comply with local data storage norms. The central bank had barred the US-based payment gateway from onboarding new customers until it complies with Storage of Payment System Data norms.

Political Pulse

◾ On Wednesday, amid a day of hectic activity in the Opposition camp with Mamata Banerjee meeting 16 non-BJP parties to find a potential candidate for the July 18 presidential election, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda reached out to the Opposition camp in an effort to find a consensus candidate for the post. Though the ruling party would want as many parties as possible to support its potential candidate – considering the BJP has a majority only in Lok Sabha, not in Rajya Sabha and state assemblies, and would hence not have the numbers on its own to win the presidential election – the exercise by Singh and Nadda is meaningless given the circumstances. Liz Mathew tells why.

◾ Workers of the ruling CPI(M) and the Opposition Congress have been on a rampage in many parts of Kerala over the gold smuggling allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. At the front line of this unprecedented showdown that has been marked by sabre-rattling, open threats and provocative sloganeering from both sides are Congress state president K Sudhakaran and LDF convenor and CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan – bitter rivals, both from Kannur, whose politics is marked by aggression and muscle-flexing. Shaju Philip reports.

Express Explained

◾ As protests intensify in several cities against the new defence recruitment path, we explain what is the Agnipath scheme, what is the eligibility criteria, and why are job aspirants up in arms.

◾ The US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point, its most aggressive move since 1994, in a bid to tame runaway inflation. The hike in rates by the Fed, the third since March, comes after inflation in the US surged unexpectedly last month. So what will be the impact on other markets, including India? Read here.

◾ Preparing for Civil Services and other competitive examinations. Read The Indian Express’ UPSC Key and UPSC Essentials to stay informed.