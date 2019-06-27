Antagarh tapes case: Jogis refuse to submit voice samples to SIT

Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) supremo Ajit jogi and his son and party chief Amit Jogi on Wednesday refused to submit samples of their voices to a Special Investigation Team(SIT) probing the ‘Antagarh tapes’ controversy.

Advertising

The duo claimed that the SIT had no understanding of the law, and that the actions of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgath government are illegal.

In the run up to a bypoll for the Antagarh Assembly seat in the state in 2014, tapes had surfaced into the public discourse which purportedly carried voices of the Jogis, then with the Congress, and former Chief Minister Raman Singh’s son-in-law conspiring to ensure that the BJP candidate won almost unopposed.

The Jogis have always maintained that the tapes were fake.

Advertising

Creating an SIT to probe the matter was one of the first decisions taken by the Baghel government when it came into power.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday Amit said the government was attempting to divert attention away from its “dealings” with a private business conglomerate. “This is not about Antagarh, but an attempt to distract attention away… How is it that after months of sleeping, the SIT suddenly asks us for voice samples a day after I raise the issue of the Chief Minister meeting representatives in the backdrop of the Bailadila case, and at least four other mines?”