Ansari wife moves SC, seeks his protection in UP against ‘grave threat’

Security outside the Ropar jail as the UP Police team arrives to take custody of Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

The wife of gangster-turned BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari has moved the Supreme Court, alleging “grave threat” to the life of her husband, whom the top court had recently directed to be shifted to Uttar Pradesh from a jail in Punjab.

In her plea, Afshan Ansari contended that there is “genuine, persistent and grave threat” to Ansari’s life in UP, and that there are “very high chances” that he will be killed, unless the court orders adequate protection.

On Tuesday, UP Police took custody of Ansari from Punjab’s Ropar jail to transfer him to Banda jail in UP. The MLA from Mau in UP, lodged in Ropar jail since January 2019 in connection with an extortion case, faces 52 cases in UP and elsewhere, 15 of them in trial stage.

Claiming that political enemies had made attempts on Ansari’s life in the past, his wife urged the court in her plea to ensure that his life is “protected”, including from encounter, and that he can participate in free and fair trial in UP. The petition stated: “There is a hanging threat to the life of the petitioner’s husband and there are very high chances that he will be eliminated if adequate protection or safeguards towards his life are not directed by this court.”

Referring to last year’s encounter death of gangster Vikas Dubey in UP, the plea said “similar reports are being given in the press in relation to the petitioner’s husband, thus the petitioner prays that her husband’s life may be protected while he is directed to attend trial in Uttar Pradesh so that he does not meet a similar fate”.

The plea also sought directions to the UP government to provide adequate safeguards and protection to Ansari while he is shifted to Banda district jail.