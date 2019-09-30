Ansal vice-chairman held at Delhi airport on cheating charge

Real estate giant Ansal API’s vice-chairman Pranav Ansal was arrested by Lucknow Police in Delhi on Sunday for allegedly cheating flatbuyers and diverting money. A lookout notice was issued against him in July this year.

Pranav was nabbed at Delhi airport while he was trying to catch a flight to London. Police later brought him to Lucknow.

At least 24 criminal cases have been lodged against Pranav and his father Sushil Ansal, chairman of Ansal API. Sushil is absconding.

The FIR pertaining to the lookout notice was registered at Vibhuti Khand Police Station on May 23 under sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 504 and 506 of the IPC on the complaint of one Bhanu Pratap Verma.

“On Sunday, we received information that Pranav was to depart for London. We sent a team to Delhi. He was arrested and brought to Lucknow. Preparations to produce him before the court have started,” said Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.

According to a statement by Lucknow Police, the allegations against Ansal API include allotting non-existent plots, flats or villas to customers and false land registry.

“Sushil, his son Pranav and their associates were cheating customers. When the customers complained, they would misbehave and threaten them. In connection with these allegations, 24 cases have been registered at Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, PGI and Hazratganj police stations. In these cases, Sushil, Pranav and others have been named,” read the statement.

An Ansal API spokesperson said in a statement, “There was a LOC issued based on three FIRs registered. Out of the three FIRs, one FIR was quashed by the Hon High Court and other two were already settled with the complainant and the settlement agreements were filed in the High court and with police authorities. We are surprised that in spite of the above, the LOC remained operative. Reports that suggest he was fleeing the country are inaccurate. Mr Pranav Ansal was scheduled to return on Friday.Mr Ansal is a responsible citizen and has always been ready to cooperate fully with the authorities. We are striving to settle all remaining disputes with customers.