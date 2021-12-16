scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 16, 2021
MUST READ

‘Another year-end gift from Modi govt’: Chidambaram’s dig over vacant posts for teachers

In a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that 6,535 full-time teaching posts were vacant in the central universities, 403 across IIMs and 3,876 in the IITs.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
December 16, 2021 12:40:29 pm
6,535 full-time teaching posts are vacant in the central universities, 403 across IIMs and 3,876 in the IITs. (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the Centre over more than 10,000 vacant teaching posts across central universities, IITs and IIMs on Thursday, calling it “another year-end gift from the Modi government”.

In a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday that 6,535 full-time teaching posts were vacant in the central universities, 403 across IIMs and 3,876 in the IITs.

Also Read |Over 10,000 teachers’ posts vacant in central varsities, IITs, IIMs: government

Attacking the government, Chidambaram said, “Another year-end gift from the Modi government: There are over 10,000 teaching posts vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs. Of these 4126 are reserved for SC, ST and OBC.”

“We thought teaching through teachers is their primary objective. I wonder what these institutions do without sufficient teachers,” the former Union minister said on Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 16: Latest News

Advertisement