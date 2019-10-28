J&K: Militants kill another truck driver in Anantnag, fourth in two weeks

A truck driver, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur region, was shot dead by militants in Bijbehara in Anantnag, police said, PTI reported. This is the fourth such attack on truck drivers in two weeks.

With this incident, six people, including five non-locals, have been killed in the Valley since October 14.

Narayan Dutt, a resident of Katra in Udhampur district, was fired upon by the militants in the evening in the Kanilwan area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a police official said. Dutt died on the spot, he added.

A senior police official, who was nearby, rushed to the scene of the incident and managed to save two other truck drivers who were in the vicinity, police said. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.

On Thursday, two non-local truckers were killed by militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Police officials said that another trucker was seriously injured in the attack, and three trucks laden with fruit were set on fire.

Earlier, a 30-year-old non-local labourer was killed by militants in Pulwama district. That same evening, a non-local fruit trader was killed while his associate was critically injured in a militant attack in nearby Shopian district. On October 14, a non-local truck driver from Rajasthan was killed while his truck was set ablaze in Shopian district.

After the attacks in South Kashmir, DGP Dilbag Singh had said that truckers have been advised not to take their trucks into the interiors of Shopian, and designated points have been identified where fruit would be loaded in trucks.

Mohammad Ashraf Wani, president of Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, Shopian, said that 300-350 fruit-laden trucks leave Shopian every day. “Only 20 per cent of the total fruit has been sent (outside) so far. We are yet to send 80 per cent of the fruit,” he said.