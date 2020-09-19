Another trader tells SIT that suspended SP harassed him for money

Suspended Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar.

Days after the death of a businessman allegedly harassed by suspended Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar, another businessman has now come forward with similar allegations against the officer.

Keshav Savita (53) said false cases were registered against him, his wife Sudha Kumari and their two sons Pradham Singh alias Dabbu (22) and Mayank Singh alias Vimal (25) as he did not pay off Patidar.

On Thursday, Keshav, who deals in supplying explosives to people involved in mining, and his family appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing the death of businessman Indra Kant Tripathi, in which Patidar and three others have been booked. Tripathi’s family alleged that Patidar and others had been harassing Indra Kant for not paying money and later conspired to plot his killing.

Keshav said: “I told the SIT officers that Patidar harassed me after I stopped paying him money.”

“I paid Rs 2 lakh to the police but later I was told that a ‘rate has been fixed’ for each businessman supplying explosives. And that for each such licence, a businessman has to pay Rs 1 lakh. I have eight licences so I had to pay Rs 8 lakh. I could not arrange such a big amount so I stopped paying,” he added.

“Policemen filed a false case against me in connection with additional explosives…apart from from those mentioned in the records. Police made false claims against me, my wife and my other associates. The police seized explosives and also a vehicle in which it was being transported. On the same day, the police registered another case against my two sons for allegedly trying to run over a cop in a car,” said Keshav.

