Another MP Congress MLA joins BJP, gets minister status

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo/Representational) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo/Representational)

Four months after 22 Congress legislators defected to the BJP and brought down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, one more Congress MLA joined the saffron party on Sunday, dealing another blow to the Opposition party ahead of the crucial by-elections.

Bada Malhara MLA Pradyumna Singh Lodhi handed his resignation to pro tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma on Saturday, accusing the previous Congress government of neglecting the Bundelkhand region and diverting schemes to Chhindwara — Kamal Nath’s stronghold. Sharma accepted the resignation on Sunday, saying Lodhi had stuck to his decision though he had given him a day’s time to think.

The resignation reduces the Congress’s strength in the 230-member house to 91.

Before joining the BJP at the party headquarters, Lodhi met CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Within hours of his joining the BJP, Lodhi was made chairman of the civil supplies corporation and was given cabinet minister status.

Welcoming him to the party, Chouhan said Lodhi met him several times for sanctioning welfare works in his constituency. Lodhi said, “For me post is not important, service is. Shivraj Singh Chouhan has become an alternative to development. In an adverse situation he sanctioned an irrigation project.”

The state Congress unit’s Twitter handle posted in Hindi, “All those who were up for sale are gathering in one place…”

