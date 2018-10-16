Another migrant from Bihar suspect in rape-murder of minor, tension in Surat

That calm was strained on Tuesday following news that a team of the Surat City Police had left for Bihar to look for the man who had raped and killed a three-and-a-half-year-old girl. The girl’s family is incidentally also a migrant, from Maharashtra. That calm was strained on Tuesday following news that a team of the Surat City Police had left for Bihar to look for the man who had raped and killed a three-and-a-half-year-old girl. The girl’s family is incidentally also a migrant, from Maharashtra.

AN area in Surat with a high concentration of migrants was tense on Tuesday following a Bihari labourer emerging as a suspect in the rape and murder of a toddler, whose body was discovered on Monday. The incident follows protests as well as attacks in Gujarat against migrants following the rape of an infant by a Bihari migrant earlier this month. One such incident was reported from Vadodara Monday evening, with six construction labourers and a civil engineer being assaulted for reportedly “wearing a lungi”. Surat, an industrial area of Gujarat which draws workers from across the country, had so far remained calm.

That calm was strained on Tuesday following news that a team of the Surat City Police had left for Bihar to look for the man who had raped and killed a three-and-a-half-year-old girl. The girl’s family is incidentally also a migrant, from Maharashtra.

With the girl a Dalit, Scheduled Caste groups have taken up the matter, and held protests demanding arrest of the accused.

The girl had disappeared while playing outside her house on Sunday evening. The next day, her body was found tied in a gunny bag from a neighbouring unit, rented by the 22-year-old accused. The postmortem revealed that she had been raped too. A neighbour, also from Maharashtra, said the accused had joined the search when the girl was first discovered missing.

He said the accused had moved into the building where the girl also lived only a month ago and worked as a labourer with a paint contractor.

Police sources said the accused left home early morning Monday, switching off his mobile phone, and that they had had to break open his house to find the girl’s body.

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said, “We have identified the suspect and sent our teams to Bihar to locate him. We have also made different teams to trace the accused in neighbouring areas… We have added sections like rape, murder, atrocity, and POCSO.”

Appealing to people to maintain peace, Sharma said they had deployed extra police.

In the Vadodara incident, police said, six workers and a civil engineer, all from Bihar, newly engaged to construct a primary school building in the city, were assaulted on Monday evening. According to police, Yadav was seated outside the under-construction building wearing a lungi when he was approached by the prime accused, Keyur Parmar (27), and two of his aides, who began abusing and questioning him over his clothes. They reportedly went on to attack the other labourers at the site too and threatened to kill them. Later, they allegedly returned to set Yadav’s motorbike on fire.

After Yadav lodged a complaint, Parmar was arresed. The two others who were reportedly with him are yet to be identified.

(With ENS, Vadodara)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App