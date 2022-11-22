Another judge of Gujarat HC is headed to Patna High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended transfer of Gujarat High Court Judge Justice Vipul M Pancholi to Patna High Court.

The decision of the Collegium, taken on September 29, was uploaded on the court’s official page on Friday. The Collegium was then headed by the then CJI U U Lalit. “Collegium in its meeting held on 29th September, 2022 recommended transfer of Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Judge, Gujarat High Court, to the Patna High Court,” said the Collegium .

Pancholi enrolled as an advocate in September 1991 and started his practice in Gujarat HC. In 2014, he was elevated as Additional Judge and Permanent Judge of Gujarat HC in 2016.