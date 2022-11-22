scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Another judge of Gujarat HC is headed to Patna High Court

The decision of the Collegium, taken on September 29, was uploaded on the court’s official page on Friday. The Collegium was then headed by the then CJI U U Lalit.

Patna High Court (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended transfer of Gujarat High Court Judge Justice Vipul M Pancholi to Patna High Court.

The decision of the Collegium, taken on September 29, was uploaded on the court’s official page on Friday. The Collegium was then headed by the then CJI U U Lalit. “Collegium in its meeting held on 29th September, 2022 recommended transfer of Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Judge, Gujarat High Court, to the Patna High Court,” said the Collegium .

Pancholi enrolled as an advocate in September 1991 and started his practice in Gujarat HC. In 2014, he was elevated as Additional Judge and Permanent Judge of Gujarat HC in 2016.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...Premium
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 02:08:44 am
Next Story

Gyanvapi ‘Shivling’ carbon-dating plea: ASI seeks time, Allahabad HC to hear Nov 30

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement