Another Indian killed in missile attack on Riyadh, toll up to six

Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry said another drone was shot down as it attempted to approach Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter.

Another Indian national was killed in an Iranian attack on Riyadh Wednesday — the sixth Indian to be killed in the ongoing conflict in West Asia so far.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh Friday confirmed the death, but didn’t share other details. “The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18th. The Embassy is in touch with the family and local authorities. We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter,” it said in a post on X.

Sources said that as per available information, the Indian national died following a missile attack on Riyadh on Wednesday.