Another Indian killed as Iran hits UAE tankers in Strait of Hormuz

As the US and Iran stepped up attacks and battled for control over the Strait of Hormuz, two UAE-flagged oil tankers with Indian seafarers came under fire from Tehran on Tuesday, leaving one dead and 10 injured. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission and lodged a strong protest.

(Reuters adds: US President Donald Trump stepped back from a proposal to charge a 20% transit fee to guard the strait, saying he would instead seek investment deals with Gulf states. US forces carried out waves of attacks for the third night in a row after Tehran said it had closed the strait, prompting Trump on Monday to reinstate a blockade of Iranian shipping and propose the fee.

But just a little under five hours before the fee had been due to come into effect, Trump said the strait was open to all shipping traffic except that of Iran. “Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20% United States reimbursement fee with trade and investment deals that the various Gulf states will be making into the United States,” he said in a post on Truth Social.)

Condemning Tuesday’s attacks, India called for an immediate cessation of violence, particularly the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure, and restoration of “free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region”.

The incident came days after an Indian seafarer went missing as a Cyprus-flagged ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz was targeted by Iran on Sunday. On Tuesday, his family in Pune said his death had been confirmed.

“India is deeply concerned by the attacks on two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz today,” the MEA said in a statement.

It said of the total 46 crew members on the two vessels, 30 were Indians. “Of the 12 Indian nationals onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one has tragically lost his life and another has been injured,” the MEA said. “Of the 18 Indian nationals onboard MT Mombasa, nine have sustained injuries, including two who are reported to be seriously injured,” it said.

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(Agencies add: The defence ministry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on social media that MT Mombasa and MT Al Bahiyah were “targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters”. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s shipping arm ADNOC L&S said the vessels had sustained “significant damage”.

Also Read | Indian sailor killed, 8 injured as Iranian missiles hit UAE tankers in Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that two “offending” supertankers had been hit and disabled in the Strait of Hormuz after ignoring repeated warnings, turning off navigation systems and attempting to pass through what the Guards described as a mined route. The IRGC’s statement did not name the vessels or say whether it was referring to the same tankers cited ⁠by the UAE Ministry of Defence.)

In its statement on Tuesday, the MEA said: “The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned this morning by the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest against these attacks was lodged with him.”

“We strongly condemn these attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz,” it said.

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“We also reiterate our deep concern on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the West-Asian region and call for immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the region. In particular, the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease in order that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, can be restored at the earliest,” it said.

Also read | US launches fresh strikes on Iran; Indian crew member killed as missiles hit UAE tankers in Hormuz

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased Indian national and wish speedy recovery to those injured. Our Mission and Post in the UAE are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with the UAE authorities to ensure all possible assistance to the affected Indian seafarers,” the MEA statement said.

On the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the MEA’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly briefing on Tuesday: “We are closely following the developments in West Asia. We continue to call for safe and unimpeded navigation and flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz. This is key for ensuring energy and economic security of people across the world.”

According to government sources, 13 Indians have been killed and three are missing since the war began. While India has condemned the attacks in the past, it has been careful in its diplomatic statements.

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In New Zealand on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. In a joint statement, Modi and his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, had urged “all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and ensure protection of civilians”. They had called for “full restoration of freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while opposing any constraints on shipping.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just concluded a visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, before heading to the US.