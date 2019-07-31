Another Gujarat cop goes TikTok, lipsyncs PM Modi

Another TikTok video attributed to Gujarat police has surfaced which features a cop in uniform parodying a part of a speech purportedly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertising

Shot with a police van in the background, the video has four policemen watching their colleague lipsync and enact the part of a speech where a voice like Modi’s is heard saying “Bhaiyo behno, jyada se jyada ye mera kya karlenge bhai? Bataiye. Nahi nahi bataiye, kya kar lenge? Arre hum to fakir aadmi hai, jhola le ke chal padenge ji…” as he picks up a backpack and walks away from the group.

The policemen featured in the latest video are yet to be identified, according to sources.

This video has surfaced after the Director-General of Police Shivanand Jha’s advisory issued Monday regarding social media conduct for police personnel, after at least five videos featuring policewomen and men on TikTok went viral. Of these three police personnel were suspended while one was transferred.