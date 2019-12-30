Another FIR filed against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh

Raveena Tandon offered an apology on Twitter. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram) Raveena Tandon offered an apology on Twitter. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

The Ferozepur police have registered an FIR against actor Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan and and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of a community during a television show. This is the second FIR registered against the three over the issue in the last one week. On Wednesday, Amritsar police booked the trio in an FIR registered at Ajnala police station on complaint of Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front in Ajnala.

The latest FIR was registered at Ferozepur cantonment police station on the complaint of Vijay Goria, chairman of Samson Brigade Christian Youths and resident of Kamboj Nagar in Ferozepur. In his complaint, Goria said that religious sentiments of Christian community were hurt when the trio mocked a word related to the community during a TV show.

Inspector Parveen Kumar, SHO Ferozepur Cantonment police station said that FIR was registered under the section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC. “We have started the probe. We will be probing and then getting the summons issued from the court to question the trio,” he said.

Raveena and Farah Khan have already offered an apology on the matter. “Please do watch this link. I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt,” Raveena had tweeted sharing a clip of the said episode.

“I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise,” Farah Khan had tweeted on Friday.

