Another FIR against developers arrested for murder of Juhu builder

The FIR was registered at the DN Nagar police station on Wednesday against the three.

Three weeks after two developers surrendered before the Mumbai police in connection with the murder of a Juhu-based builder in August this year, another case of conspiracy to murder was registered against them, a father-son duo, and another family member.

The FIR was registered at the DN Nagar police station on Wednesday against the three.

On August 9. Juhu-based builder Munaf Shaikh was outside the Irla mosque for morning prayers when a person stabbed him to death.

A murder case was registered at Juhu police station and three persons including realtor Ashok Chajaad, another developer Abdul Latif alias Sonu and Nadeem Shaikh, who carried out the attack, were arrested.

Later, the police arrested Wasim Khan who revealed the involvement of his father Khalil Peshkar and his brother Naseem Khan, both developers.

Since August, the duo was on the run and hence the complainant in the FIR registered at DN Nagar police station did not dare to come forward, the police said.

However, in November, Peshkar and Naseem, who had been on the run, surrendered before the police. The police said that they allegedly planned the murder as Munaf was not agreeing to be part of an SRA project they were developing in Andheri (west).

“After the duo was put behind bars, the complainant, also a developer from Andheri (west), came forward earlier this month and gave a written complaint against Peshkar and his two sons Naseem and Wasim,” a senior officer said.

The officer added, “In the complaint he said that in November 2018 and later the trio had threatened him with murder as well if he did not co-operate in helping them develop an SRA project in Andheri.”

Based on the written complaint, an FIR was registered against the three under sections 302 read with 115 (conspiracy to commit murder), 506 (II) (criminal intimidation) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The three are currently behind bars and we will soon be taking the custody of them for questioning,” the officer said.

In the Juhu builder murder, the accused had given Rs 5 crore for the murder in addition to a monthly payment of Rs 35,000 to Abdul Latif and Nadeem Shaikh.

The case was investigated by the Mumbai crime branch that also slapped sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the arrested persons.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.