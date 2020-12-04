Another farmer dies at Tikri

Picture used for representational purpose

A 55-year-old farmer, who was part of the protest against the farm bills at Tikri border, died late Wednesday evening of a suspected heart attack. Lakhvir Singh, who hailed from Bathinda, is the sixth person taking part in the protest to have passed away since November 27. On Wednesday morning, Gurjant Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Mansa district, died hours after falling sick at the border.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jhajjar Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Duggal, said, “Lakhvir Singh was brought to the General Hospital in Bahadurgarh at 10.30 pm last night with chest pain and vomiting. He was referred to PGIMS,

Rohtak, where he died around midnight.”

“Symptoms indicate a heart attack, but only a post-mortem can confirm the cause of death. The body is at the mortuary in Rohtak,” he said.

A member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), Lakhvir had come to Delhi along with union members from Bathinda-Dabwali border on November 28. “He was on langar sewa duty at the border since November 28. After the day’s work, preparing langar for thousands, he used to sleep under the trolley by spreading paddy stubble or bedding, or would sleep inside the trolley. On December 2 around 12.30 am, he woke up feeling restless… He was taken to PGI Rohtak but died on the way,” said Harjinder Singh Buggi, member, BKU (Ugrahan).

Back home, his son Jagjit Singh (26) is inconsolable. “He left for the morcha saying some sacrifices may have to be made, but he would return after the Centre meets all demands. We are against the farm bills but losing my father is extremely painful…”

BKU (Ugrahan) vice-president Shingara Singh Maan said, “His body is in mortuary and will be cremated when Rs 10 lakh compensation, a job to a family member and loan waiver for the family is guaranteed.”

Lakhvir is survived by his wife and their two children — a son and daughter — who are married. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has announced relief for two farmers — Rs 10 lakh for Janak Raj and Rs 5 lakh for Gurjant Singh.

In the past week, six people participating in the movement, including Lakhvir and Gurjant, have died.

Dhanna Singh (45) died in a road accident near Bhiwani while on his way to Delhi on November 27. In the days that followed, Janak Raj, a mechanic who was helping repair farmers’ vehicles, died when the car he was sleeping in caught fire the Tikri border on the intervening night of November 28-29.

Gajjan Singh (55) was the third farmer to pass away at the same border on Sunday night. Baljinder Singh (32), who was returning from Delhi, died in a road accident in Kurukshetra on December 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd