Another ‘encounter’ in UP, police say victim a cattle smuggler

A 21-year-old man was killed in police firing in Meerut on Tuesday. Police claimed the victim and four others were smuggling cattle, and they opened fire when their vehicle was stopped for checking.

Police said a sub-inspector was shot in his arm in the firing.

While the victim has been identified as Irshaad, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, the four others reportedly escaped.

An FIR has been registered under IPC Sections including 307 (attempt to murder) and the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, at Sardhana police station against the four unidentified men on the basis of a complaint filed by the injured sub-inspector, Om Prakash Arya.

Police claimed to have recovered four bulls, two country-made weapons and six live cartridges from their vehicle. Police claimed the bulls were being taken for slaughter.

“On the directives of Meerut SSP Akhilesh Kumar, we were checking vehicles at around 2.30 am on Tuesday in Sardhana when we spotted a Bolero pick-up moving towards a school. When we signalled the driver to stop for checking, he took a U-turn and sped away while the other occupants of the vehicle started pelting stones at the police,” said Prashant Kapil, in-charge of Sardhana police station.

Kapil said he informed Saroorpur police that the vehicle was headed in their direction, and it was finally intercepted. “When we reached there, the occupants of the vehicle opened fire on us and we retaliated. A bullet hit Irshaad on the forehead while his four accomplices managed to escape. Irshaad died during treatment at a local hospital,” he said.

Irshaad’s father Dilshaad (44), said he did not know why his son was in Sardhana. “I had dinner with Irshaad and other members of my family at around 9 pm and then went to sleep. Early Tuesday morning, the village pradhan, Yunus, told me that my son had met with an accident in Sardhana. An hour later, he told me Irshaad had died. I don’t know how and why Irshaad reached Sardhana.”

Maganveer Singh Gill, in-charge of Muzaffarnagar’s Ratanpuri police station, said, “There was no case registered against Irshaad here… Irshaad used to rent out his Bolero pick-up and would himself drive the vehicle sometimes…His father has not filed any complaint with us in this connection so far.”