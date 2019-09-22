Another death due to stray cattle in Punjab’s Mansa: sixth in five weeks

One more person died after being hit by stray cattle in Mansa, taking the number of such deaths to six in the past five weeks in the district.

Advertising

The latest incident took place Friday night when stray cattle hit 24-year-old Sunny Singh (24), a resident of Jawaharke village, who was returning home his motorbike after buying milk for his children. He was taken to hospital where he died during treatment. His family, as well as the village panchayat, refused to cremate the body demanding compensation for the family and a government job as Sunny, a farm labourer, was the sole earning hand. “His father died last year of cancer. His two children are 4 and 3 years old. Government should tell us who is responsible for his death? Managing stray cattle is responsibility of administration,” said village Sarpanch Tirlochan Singh.

During daytime the villagers staged a dharna keeping the body near village gurdwara. Tirlochan Singh said they will move the body to the mortuary at civil hospital. Congress’s former MLA Ajitinder Singh Mofar visited the family while the police force was deployed in the village and surrounding areas.

Members of Awara Pashu Sangrash Committee also met the family members. Gurlabh Singh, member of the committee, said, “It is really said that administration has not been able to control the situation. We are giving one week’s time to government to find a concrete solution for this menace.”

Advertising

In a statement, the PRO of Mansa Deputy Commissioner Apneet Kaur Riyait, said that efforts were on to catch stray animals. Thirty five stray animals were caught from near the district courts. They were shifted to Khokhar Gaushala, the statement said.

The DC said that catching stray animals was a tough task and it will take some time to remove all of them from the district. She asked the public to cooperate till the time all the stray animals were moved to the cattle pound.