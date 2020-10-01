Another Dalit woman dies after ‘gang rape’ in UP

According to the police, the family of the victim, who works in a private firm, said she came home late in the night on a rickshaw “in a bad condition with glucose drips attached to her arms. She was soon rushed to a hospital but died on the way”. (File)

A 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, an incident that comes just a day after the death of the Hathras victim.

Police said the two men, Shahid and Sahil, had invited her to their home before assaulting her. Both have been arrested.

According to the police, the family of the victim, who works in a private firm, said she came home late in the night on a rickshaw “in a bad condition with glucose drips attached to her arms. She was soon rushed to a hospital but died on the way”.

“The family has alleged that two youth raped the girl and took her to some doctor. When her condition deteriorated, instead of taking her to a hospital they brought her back to her home,” said Balrampur SP Dev Ranjan Verma. There were reports of the men torturing her which the police have denied.

