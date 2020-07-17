Another Cong MLA resigns in MP; 26 Assembly seats now vacant

The Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh in March when 22 MLAs, loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, quit the party. The Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh in March when 22 MLAs, loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, quit the party.

Days after the resignation of Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, another Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh resigned from the Assembly on Friday. Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, who represents Nepanagar in Burhanpur district, submitted her resignation in person to pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma in the afternoon.

“I have accepted the resignation of the Nepanagar MLA as she insisted on resigning even after being given time to think over it,” Speaker Sharma said.

Kasdekar could not be contacted for comment. With the Speaker accepting her resignation, the Congress’ strength in the House is down to 90. Also, as many as 26 out of 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh are now vacant, for which by-polls would be held.

Congress MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, who is considered close to senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, resigned as a member of the Assembly on Sunday. Lodhi represented Bada-Malhera constituency.

Hours after resigning, the BJP government appointed Lodhi as chairman of the MP State Civil Supplies Corporation and accorded him a cabinet minister’s rank.

The Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh in March when 22 MLAs, loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, quit the party.

Two MLAs had died earlier. Thus, the effective strength of the Assembly is now 204.

The ruling BJP has 107 MLAs. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has two legislators, Samajwadi Party one and four are independent.

