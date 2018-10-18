Another case lodged against Kanhaiya in Begusarai

Kanhaiya has filed a counter case against some people who allegedly tried to harm him by attacking his vehicle and damaged vehicles of his supporters. Kanhaiya has filed a counter case against some people who allegedly tried to harm him by attacking his vehicle and damaged vehicles of his supporters.

Two days after the AIIMS Patna administration filed a case against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar in connection with a brawl on its premises, Begusarai police have filed another case against him for allegedly fighting with organisers of a Durga Puja Tuesday.

Kanhaiya has filed a counter case against some people who allegedly tried to harm him by attacking his vehicle and damaged vehicles of his supporters. The CPI leader, who is reportedly planning to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai, has started touring across the constituency, currently represented by BJP’s Bhola Singh.

Begusarai police said Kanhaiya and his supporters had stopped at Bhagwanpur Chowk on Tuesday afternoon when an argument broke out between them and members of the Bhagwanpur Durga Puja Samiti over the parking of vehicles.

Local resident Shaanu Kumar has filed a case against Kanhaiya, his supporter Jishan Ali and 30 unidentified people, alleging that they beat him up.

According to the complaint, Kanhaiya and his supporters had parked their cars near the puja pandal, causing traffic disruption, and when Shanu requested them to move their vehicles away from the pandal, Kanhaiya and his supporters started beating him up with wooden sticks they had kept in their vehicles.

Another FIR has been filed against four workers of the Durga Puja Samiti on the basis of a complaint by Kanhaiya’s supporter Sajag Kumar. Sajag has alleged that they were attacked by local residents. He has also said the window panes of the cars were smashed during the attack.

Kanhaiya, who was not hurt in the incident, was not available for comments. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said, “Cases against Kanhaiya should be thoroughly looked into.”

