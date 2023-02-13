Another BJP functionary killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh, third in six days

In the third murder of a BJP functionary in Chhattisgarh by Maoists over six days, a party functionary and former village sarpanch at Dantewada in Bastar region was allegedly hacked to death with axes Saturday (February 11) afternoon.

The police identified the deceased as Ramdhar Alami, 43, a former Sarpanch of Hitameta from 2015 to 2020. The Maoists left behind a letter alleging Alami was a police informer and was involved in the Bodhghat dam project, said the police.

“Alami was with the BJP for the last 15 years. He was an assistant president of the Barsur division in 2018,” said Chaitram Atami, BJP district president of Dantewada. When asked if Chaitram was also getting threats, he said, “Yes, I have been receiving threats and have been provided with security.”

Alami was also a Perma carrying out religious rituals for the Adivasi goddess. On Friday, he and his relative left for Thulthuli for some religious rituals and were returning to Hitameta on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 pm, when he, along with 25 others, was crossing a jungle, a team of Maoists — two women and three men dressed in uniform and armed with axe, bows and arrows — blocked their way, said the police.

They tied Alami’s hands and took him inside the jungle as others looked on in horror with other Maoists surrounding them. Around 30 minutes later, they returned and handed a letter to Alami’s relative telling him he was dead and they could take his body. The group walked some distance and saw Alami’s body with axe wounds on his chest and the back of his head.

Alami is survived by two wives, children, and a brother.

On February 5, Neelkanth Kakem, 48, BJP’s divisional head of Awapalli, was stabbed to death by three Maoists in the Bijapur district. On February 10, Sagar Sahu, 47, deputy chief of the BJP in Narayanpur district, was shot dead at his home by two suspected Maoists.

BJP spokesperson Kedarnath Gupta said, “We condemn the barbaric killings of BJP workers. We held a torch rally on Sunday in Raipur and other districts in Chhattisgarh to protest against the government’s inaction. The Maoists are playing Holi with the blood of BJP members. These are political killings, and the party is discussing the future course of action to deal with this issue.”