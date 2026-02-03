Another BITS Pilani Goa student found dead in hostel, panel indicates ‘suicide contagion’

In the aftermath of the suicide cases in the institute in September last year, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that a district-level monitoring committee would conduct an inquiry.

A 20-year-old student of BITS Pilani’s Goa campus was found dead in her hostel room on Sunday night in a suspected suicide. This is the sixth death on the institute’s campus in the past 15 months.

A police officer said they were investigating the reasons behind the suspected suicide of the student, who was from Karnataka and was studying Electronics and Communication Engineering. The incident was reported at around 10 pm by college authorities, following which a police team from South Goa reached the spot, the officer said.

In the aftermath of the suicide cases in the institute in September last year, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that a district-level monitoring committee would conduct an inquiry. According to sources, the committee held two meetings on September 5 and September 12, 2025, to ascertain the reasons for the deaths.