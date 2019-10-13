Another Bengal murder triggers blame game between BJP, TMC

Even as the political blame game over the triple murder in Murshidabad rages on, a shopkeeper was shot dead in Ranaghat area of West Bengal’s Nadia district late Friday, sparking off further war of words between the BJP and the TMC.

While the BJP claimed the deceased, Haralal Debnath Babu, 55, was a party supporter, the Trinamool Congress claimed he was a TMC worker.

Police have denied there was any political angle to the killing and said the deceased had no connection with politics.

Babu was shot dead outside his shop in Kolaighata area. The police said he was cleaning the area outside his shop after business hours and was shot from behind. His wife, who was nearby, rushed in and saw her husband lying in a pool of blood. Local residents took Babu to Ranaghat Sub-Divisional Hospital, where he was referred to Kalyani General Hospital.

He succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital.

West Bengal BJP general secretary Subrata Chatterjee, tweeted, “Another BJP worker has had to sacrifice while protecting democracy in West Bengal. Debnath has been shot dead by Trinamool Congress (TMC) criminals.”

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya tagged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet, saying, “While protecting democracy in West Bengal, another brave worker of the BJP fell prey to TMC’ hooliganism.”

TMC denied the allegations. Party leader Tapas Ghosh said, “He was a TMC worker and used to raise his voice against any kind of injustice because of which he was killed by BJP supporters.”

A police officer said, “So far, the motive is not clear but as far as the background of the deceased is concerned, he had no connection with any political party and his family too has denied any political link.”