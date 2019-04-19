Another Bangla actor who attended rally asked to leave country

Bangladeshi actor Ghazi Abdul Noor, who had attended a political rally in West Bengal, has been asked to leave India immediately, officials said Thursday. Noor is the second Bangladeshi actor after Ferdous Ahmed to be served a ‘Leave India’ notice.

Noor was staying in India despite the expiry of his visa.

“Appropriate action is also being taken regarding his overstay in contravention of visa rules,” a Home Ministry official said. Reports suggest that Noor allegedly campaigned for TMC’s Dumdum candidate Saugata Roy.

The Home Ministry action came after it received a report from the Bureau of Immigration regarding visa violations committed by the Bangladesh actor.