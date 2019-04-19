Another Bangla actor who attended rally asked to leave country

Toggle Menu
Bangladeshi actor Ghazi Abdul Noor was staying in India despite the expiry of his visa.

Bangladeshi actor Ghazi Abdul Noor, who had attended a political rally in West Bengal, has been asked to leave India immediately, officials said Thursday. Noor is the second Bangladeshi actor after Ferdous Ahmed to be served a ‘Leave India’ notice.

Noor was staying in India despite the expiry of his visa.

“Appropriate action is also being taken regarding his overstay in contravention of visa rules,” a Home Ministry official said. Reports suggest that Noor allegedly campaigned for TMC’s Dumdum candidate Saugata Roy.

The Home Ministry action came after it received a report from the Bureau of Immigration regarding visa violations committed by the Bangladesh actor.

