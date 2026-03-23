Assam twist: BJP minister Nandita Garlosa jumps ship to Congress

In a twist, Nandita Garlosa, a sitting BJP MLA and minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Cabinet, joined the Congress just a day ahead of the final day for candidates to file the nominations.
Garlosa had been dropped by the BJP as its Haflong candidate in favour of young leader Rupali Langthasa, who is currently a member of the North Cachar Autonomous District Council. The Congress, which had already nominated Nirmal Langthasa as its candidate from the seat, will now field Garlosa from Haflong.
The development took place on Sunday night, and Monday is the last day for candidates to file nominations for the election that will take place on April 9.
Garlosa had been elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2021 and held multiple portfolios, including Sports and Youth Welfare, Power, Cooperation, Mines and Minerals, Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture.
She is the only sitting BJP minister who has been dropped as a candidate.
In a statement, the Congress said that after her joining, its announced candidate has withdrawn his candidacy and Garlosa will be the party’s candidate instead.
“She is the voice of Dima Hasao for the last five years and she always stood for her beliefs and principles. She paid the price for this in the BJP because Himanta Biswa Sharma is only interested in selling the land of the tribals to large corporations… The BJP Minister joined the congress party in presence of Sh. Nirmal Langthasa, APCC General secretary and the candidate from Haflong. Smt. Garlosa is set to contest the election in congress ticket from the Haflong seat as Sh Langthasa has proactively volunteered to vacate the seat in larger public interest,” said the Congress statement.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
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