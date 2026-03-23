Assam twist: BJP minister Nandita Garlosa jumps ship to Congress

In a twist, Nandita Garlosa, a sitting BJP MLA and minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Cabinet, joined the Congress just a day ahead of the final day for candidates to file the nominations.

Garlosa had been dropped by the BJP as its Haflong candidate in favour of young leader Rupali Langthasa, who is currently a member of the North Cachar Autonomous District Council. The Congress, which had already nominated Nirmal Langthasa as its candidate from the seat, will now field Garlosa from Haflong.

The development took place on Sunday night, and Monday is the last day for candidates to file nominations for the election that will take place on April 9.