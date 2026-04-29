Anonymous mail and some red flags: Why top Bihar medical college just cancelled MBBS exam

IGIMS, an autonomous body under the Bihar government, was set up in 1983 on the pattern of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna, one of the premier medical colleges in Bihar, had to cancel a supplementary MBBS examination held in 2025 after an internal committee report suggested “malpractices” in the conduct of the supplementary exam.

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The IGIMS had set up the internal probe committee, under the dean (academics), after an anonymous mail flagged concerns about the exam to the National Medical Council (NMC) in March. The supplementary exam was taken by 10 students in December 2025.

IGIMS deputy director and public relations officer Dr Bibhuti P Sinha told The Indian Express: “As the four-member internal committee report suggested malpractices in the supplementary examinations, we have cancelled the examinations. A showcause notice has been issued to functionaries and the students in question.”