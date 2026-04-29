Anonymous mail and some red flags: Why top Bihar medical college just cancelled MBBS exam

The Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna, one of the premier medical colleges in Bihar, had to cancel a supplementary MBBS examination held in 2025 after an internal committee report suggested “malpractices” in the conduct of the supplementary exam.
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The IGIMS had set up the internal probe committee, under the dean (academics), after an anonymous mail flagged concerns about the exam to the National Medical Council (NMC) in March. The supplementary exam was taken by 10 students in December 2025.
IGIMS deputy director and public relations officer Dr Bibhuti P Sinha told The Indian Express: “As the four-member internal committee report suggested malpractices in the supplementary examinations, we have cancelled the examinations. A showcause notice has been issued to functionaries and the students in question.”
Sinha said that anonymous mails were not usually entertained, but some of the allegations made in the mail were looked into by the committee. Besides, he said, there were some internal red flags that prompted the institution to set up the committee.
“We can only say that our internal committee report suggested malpractices in the examinations,” Sinha said. The principal was not part of the internal committee, but Sinha said he was consulted, and the fact that the dean (academics) was part of the panel showed the “seriousness” with which the matter was taken.
A doctor at IGIMS, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed the “bungling of the supplementary examination could be just the tip of the iceberg”, and called for administrators to be held accountable for slip-ups in the MBBS examination.
IGIMS, an autonomous body under the Bihar government, was set up in 1983 on the pattern of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. It is among the state’s leading medical institutions, alongside Patna Medical College and Hospital, Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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