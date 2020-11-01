Annul actions under Roshni Act, retrieve land within 6 months: J&K

Three weeks after a High Court order declared the Roshni Act as amended from time to time as unconstitutional and unsustainable, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday decided to annul all mutations, remove encroachment and retrieve such land within six months.

“It is hereby ordered that the Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue Department, shall pass an order declaring all actions taken under the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, as amended from time to time, and rules made there under as void ab-initio,” stated an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, with the Lieutenant Governor’s approval.

The Roshni Act is another name for the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001.

The Principal Secretary (Revenue) shall ensure that all the mutations done in furtherance of the Act are annulled and also work out a plan to retrieve large tracts of state land, according to the order. The officer shall also work out a plan to evict encroachers from such land and retrieve it within a period of six months.

