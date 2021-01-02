scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 02, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Annual asset declaration: Bihar CM son reacher than him, deputy CM car lovers, another deputy arms lover

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna | January 2, 2021 6:20:10 am
Twelve of 15 ministers in Nitish Kumar government are crorepatis with Mukesh Sahni and Ramsurat Rai being richer than others. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar owns only a flat worth Rs 40 lakh in Delhi while his son Nishant is richer than him with Deposits and investments worth over Rs1.25 Crore. Besides, Nishant has agricultural and residential land worth over Rs 1.48 Crore. The CM owns about a dozen cows as well.

Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad owns four vehicles including an Innova and Scorpio. His wife has commercial land worth Rs 30 lakh in Katihar.

Another deputy CM Renu Devi has a pistol and a revolver she has gold jewellery weighing about 500 gm. Aninal husbandry and fisheries minister Mukesh Sahni and his wife own property worth over Rs 18 Crore including property in Mumbai.

Revenue and land reforms minister Ramsurat Rai has property worth over Rs 17 Cr. His property includes several land plots and a petrol pump. Labour resources and tourism minister Jiwesh Kumar has property worth over Rs 3 Crore.

Education minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary has property worth over Rs 2.75 Crore in joint ownership with his wife. His wife owns a revolver. Agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh has property worth Rs 1.5 Crore. Water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has property worth over Rs 1.94 Crore.

Minor irrigation and SC/ST welfare minister Santosh Kumar Suman has property worth Rs 1.19 Crore. He owns a revolver and a rifle. Transport minister Sheela Kumari does not a vehicle, she owns about 30 acre agriculture land.

