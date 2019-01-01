Anniversary of Battle of Bhima Koregaon: Bombay HC refuses relief to Bhim Army for Pune meet, Azad set to visit Jaystambh

The Bhim Army on Monday cancelled its public meeting in Pune after the Bombay High Court refused to grant interim relief to the outfit over its plans to hold events in the city. However, the Dalit outfit’s chief Chandrashekhar Azad is set for his first visit to the Jaystambh in Perne village to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

“We respect the decision of the High Court. It was possible for us to hold public meetings in Pune even without permission. But we believe in the Constitution, and so we are not holding any public meetings. But I will visit the Mahatma Phule Wada, Lal Mahal and will also meet some people,” Azad told mediapersons in Pune on Monday. On his plans to visit Koregaon Bhima and the Jaystambh, Azad said, “I will be going to Koregaon Bhima for sure. I am a citizen of India and not a terrorist, and it is my fundamental right to visit the place (Jaystambh), which is a symbol of bravery of Bahujans. Dr Ambedkar used to visit this place. So, nobody can stop us from going there…”.

He added, “It was not right to impose a ban on our public meetings. It seems Maharashtra has rajtantra (monarchy) and not loktantra (democracy). All Bahujans should unite for the 2019 elections and bring a change.

“I have come here to strengthen the Dalit movement. I am not aware of the politics in Maharashtra. I will take inputs, understand the basic problems and then support the right parties.” Azad is also scheduled to address public meetings in Latur and Amravati for which, he said, the requisite permissions have been obtained.

Referring to the arrests of activists in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case, Azad said, “Those raising voices for their rights are being branded Maoists and terrorists in this rule. Even I am a victim of this.”

Bhim Army had planned the Bhima Koregaon Sangharsh Mahasabha in Pune on December 30, as well as ‘interactions’ with students of Savitribai Phule Pune University on December 31.

The Bhim Army has also said that Azad will visit the Jaystambh on January 1 and shower flowers on it from a helicopter. But the Pune Rural Police has said it has received no application seeking permission for entry of a helicopter in the area.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Sandeep Pakhale said, “We have not received any communication from Bhim Army regarding the plan of his (Azad’s) visit to Koregaon Bhima or Jaystambh. When they give us the exact details of his planned visit, a decision will be taken.”