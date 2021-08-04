Annapurna Diwas to be celebrated in Haryana on August 18,19: Manohar Lal Khattar

Annapurna Diwas shall be celebrated at all ration depots in Haryana on August 18 and August 19, the state’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Wednesday, while issuing necessary directions to all Deputy Commissioners for the same.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), five kilos of wheat per person will be given to eligible families during the festival,” a government spokesperson said.

“In view of the Covid pandemic, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had started giving ration to poor families under PMGKY last year so that no one remained hungry. The Prime Minister believes that no one should face a food crisis. Thus under the scheme, ration will be given to all eligible families by the month of November. Ration will be distributed in 5 kilo and 10 kilo bags during the Annapurna Diwas. There are about 10,000 ration depots across the state. During Annapurna Diwas, ration will be given to all eligible families in about 68 lakh bags. These include 55 lakh bags weighing 10 kg and about 13 lakh bags weighing 5 kg,” Khattar said.

He added, “Haryana is implementing the One Nation, One Card Scheme. Under this, eligible migrant ration card holders living in the state will also be able to take ration during this festival. The ration will be given to ration cardholder migrants (from other states), after biometric verification. Keeping in view the number of ration cardholders of other states living in various districts of the state, all the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to make additional arrangements as per requirement”.