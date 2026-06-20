‘CM Vijay’s photo on wall, reels in classroom’: Annamalai targets TVK

K Annamalai, the former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, Saturday shared visuals claiming over 20 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres visited a government school and disrupted ongoing classes to hail Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s rise to power.

Over a post on X, Annamalai alleged that over 20 TVK cadres had entered a government school classroom near Uthiramerur in Kanchipuram district, installed Vijay’s photograph on its wall and recorded videos for circulation over social media.

Highlighting the dire state of government schools in Tamil Nadu, including poor quality of education and improper infrastructure, the 42-year-old former IPS officer said the current Minister for School Education, Thiru A. Rajmohan, should focus on “the enormous task ahead of reclaiming their pride.”