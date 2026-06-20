‘CM Vijay’s photo on wall, reels in classroom’: Annamalai targets TVK

K Annamalai, the former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, Saturday shared visuals claiming over 20 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres visited a government school and disrupted ongoing classes to hail Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s rise to power.
Over a post on X, Annamalai alleged that over 20 TVK cadres had entered a government school classroom near Uthiramerur in Kanchipuram district, installed Vijay’s photograph on its wall and recorded videos for circulation over social media.
Highlighting the dire state of government schools in Tamil Nadu, including poor quality of education and improper infrastructure, the 42-year-old former IPS officer said the current Minister for School Education, Thiru A. Rajmohan, should focus on “the enormous task ahead of reclaiming their pride.”
காஞ்சிபுரம் மாவட்டம் உத்திரமேரூர் அருகே, ஒரு அரசுப் பள்ளி வகுப்பறையில், சுமார் 20க்கும் மேற்பட்ட தவெகவினர் சென்று, முதலமைச்சர் திரு @TVKVijayHQ அவர்கள் புகைப்படத்தை வகுப்பறை சுவரில் மாட்டி, ரீல்ஸ் எடுத்து வெளியிட்டுள்ளனர்.
கடந்த ஐந்து ஆண்டு கால ஆட்சியில், அரசுப் பள்ளிகளுக்கு… pic.twitter.com/63j9RDS1dC
— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 20, 2026
“However, such actions by DMK party members are only further tarnishing the state of government schools,” he emphasised.
Annamalai, on behalf of the members of his political movement, which he launched after departure from the BJP, said: “We believe that Chief Minister Thiru @TVKVijayHQ himself would not approve of ruling party members entering government schools and disrupting classes just because they are in power.”
He also urged CM Vijay and the Minister for School Education to avoid recurrence of such incidents. “We urge the Chief Minister and the Minister for School Education to instruct their party members to ensure such incidents do not recur,” he wrote in his post.
Earlier this week, he had expressed his concern over the “military-grade” security measures being enforced by the Centre for the NEET-UG 2025 examination. He said the extensive arrangements would only add to the already-existing exam pressure faced by students and likely create new problems.
“While the government has taken measures to contain leaks, they have forgotten the additional burden they have imposed on a young student before they take up an assessment, one that they have spent months preparing for, dissolving the entire purpose of our exam system and the NEP 2020’s goal to reduce ‘Exam Stress’,” he had said.
In the beginning of June, Annamalai unveiled a new political movement that he asserted would eventually become a political party and contest the 2031 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
As quoted by a report in The Indian Express, the former BJP leader had framed his new initiative as an attempt to build what he called “common man politics,” distancing himself from personality-driven political culture. “We must come out of this cult politics,” he said. “We must promote common man politics.”