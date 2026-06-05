Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai resigns from party

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai has resigned from the party.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jun 5, 2026 10:58 AM IST
BJP top brass asks Annamalai to put exit plan on hold, mulls over its callK Annamalai has resigned from the BJP. (File photo)
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BJP’s Tamil Nadu  leader K Annamalai has resigned from the party. BJP president Nitin Nabin has accepted his resignation. The BJP in a statement said: “The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Hon’ble Shri Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex. State President, Shri K. Annamalai from the primary membership of the Party.”

Annamalai resigns

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