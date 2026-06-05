After Annamalai’s exit, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President, senior leaders walk out of party

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai’s exit from the party has triggered the first signs of a split in its state unit, with vice-president Karu Nagarajan resigning hours later and announcing support for the former IPS officer’s new political movement.

Nagarajan, along with his supporters, resigned from the BJP’s primary membership and said they would back Annamalai’s political venture.

“I don’t wish to fault any leader, we have decided to support Annamalai, who is an energetic and bold leader,” Nagarajan told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

Following Annamalai’s announcement, Abhilash Gopinath, BJP Yuva Morcha state legal convener, also resigned from the party.